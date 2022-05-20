Images

Video

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
Woman drinks tea a cup, and relax on terrace at home in autumn rainy day. Health care, authenticity, sense of balance and calmness. Work from home. 4K Video
Confident man with eye glasses smiling portrait. Corporate business team work office meeting. Caucasian businessman and businesswoman people group talking together. Collaboration, growing, success. 4k video
Young woman in tropical rainforest looking up at beautiful light and touching the rain drops with hands. People travel enjoying nature and life concept. Slow motion video
a group of friends talk about how boring it is to stay home
Young family together in their beatiful garden playing and having fun on the house background during sunset.
Beauty blogger woman filming daily makeup routine tutorial at camera on tripod. Influencer lady live streaming cosmetics product review in home studio. Vlogger female applies skin powder with brush.
Beautiful blond woman throws her long wavy hair. Hair care concept. High quality 4k footage

See more

1055046908

See more

1055046908
1090441105

Stock Video ID: 1090441105

Footage of an attractive blonde haired woman video calling another woman online using a smart phone, friends or lesbian lovers chatting online or online video dating concept.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Video Formats

  • 8192 × 4320 pixels • MP4

  • 2046 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 910 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 454 × 240 pixels • MOV

Video Contributor

LD Media UK

LD Media UK

Same model in other videos

See all
Footage of an attractive blonde female model laying on a bed wearing sexy purple lingerie, the woman is on a smart phone looking at dating apps and smiling as she swipes and sends seductive messages
`An attractive young slim sexy woman in a green bikini and sun glassless looking shocked at a summer deal summer time enjoyment concept

More from this artist

See all
Footage of a man working in a home office in an apartment looking like he's happy and excited while looking at his computer
A mature older model blonde haired woman wearing black lingerie laying on a bed of rose petals looking sexy and seductive

Related stock videos

See all
Cute girls posing at pink background posing, looking at camera, beauty video concept, skin care

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

See all
Beautiful blonde woman at home using digital tablet technology to connect drinking coffee in bed
Beautiful blonde woman walking towards camera in slow motion while friend takes selfie photo behind her on sunset beach