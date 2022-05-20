Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Stock Video ID: 1090441105
Footage of an attractive blonde haired woman video calling another woman online using a smart phone, friends or lesbian lovers chatting online or online video dating concept.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Video Formats
8192 × 4320 pixels • MP4
2046 × 1080 pixels • MOV
910 × 480 pixels • MOV
454 × 240 pixels • MOV
Same model in other videos
Related Shutterstock Select video clips