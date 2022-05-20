Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Stock Video ID: 1090441077
Girl in bikini hanging out with boyfriend on pool party. Couple kisses having fun on inflatable pink flamingo float mattress. Lovers partying and dancing in swimwear on honeymoon tropical vacation.
Important information
Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Video Formats
1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
852 × 480 pixels • MOV
426 × 240 pixels • MOV
Same model in other videos