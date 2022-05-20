Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Stock Video ID: 1090441057
Attractive women in bikini drinking fresh colorful cocktails sitting by the swimming pool and flirting with fitted guy in swimwear. Girls relaxing on poolside summer party in luxury resort.
Important information
Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Video Formats
1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
852 × 480 pixels • MOV
426 × 240 pixels • MOV
Same model in other videos