Images

Video

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
Male and Female Warehouse Inventory Managers Talking, Using Personal Computer and Checking Stock. In the Background Rows of Shelves Full of Cardboard Box Packages.
Warehouse Worker Takes Cardboard Box of a Shelf. In the Background, Rows of Shelves Full of Cardboard Boxes and Parcels Filled with Products Ready for Shipment.
Timelapse of the Busy Workers in the Warehouse with Rows of Shelves Full of Cardboard Boxes and Packages with Products Ready for a Shipment Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
Warehouse Female Inventory Manager Works on a Computer while Sitting at Her Desk. In the Background Employee Working in the Room with Shelves Full of Cardboard Box Packages Ready For Shipping.
Side view: A woman in a mask and gloves carries food bags to her home
Attractive female warehouse employee wearing high visibility clothing and a hard hat is working on a laptop computer and checking her stock.
A female warehouse employee wearing high visibility clothing and a hard hat is working on a laptop computer and checking her stock. In slow motion.

See more

3817715

See more

3817715
1090440371

Stock Video ID: 1090440371

Close-up of blonde, blue eyed female employee of delivery service in protective mask, cap and overalls posing for portrait video with cardboard box during covid-19 epidemic outbreak

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Video Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Video Contributor

CreatorsVP

CreatorsVP

Same model in other videos

See all
Attractive delivery woman wearing cap and overalls smiling while posing on camera with cardboard box. Positive employee of delivery service holding package to deliver while posing outdoors
Pretty female worker of delivery service wearing uniform opening car trunk and taking cardboard boxes with client's orders. Delivery woman bringing goods to customer living in townhouse

More from this artist

See all
Close-up of attractive mixed race businesswoman talking on smartphone while going up in transparent hotel lift. Formally dressed female chatting on cellphone in elevator car arriving on business trip
Back view of formally dressed female carrying suitcase on wheels while walking past inner balcony of luxury hotel. Respectable woman arriving on business trip looking for hotel room to check into

Related stock videos

See all
Warehouse Inventory Manager Works on a Computer while Sitting at His Desk, In the Background, Female Worker Uses Digital Tablet Computer To Check Shelf for a Delivery Package.