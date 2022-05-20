Images

Video

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
Courier Opens Delivery Van Side Door and Takes out Cardboard Box Package, Closes the Door and Goes on Delivering Postal Parcel. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K
Corona Virus Concept. Asian blue delivery man wearing protection mask and medical rubber gloves mover unloads his cargo van prepare to send to customers. 4k resolution and slow motion shot.
Delivery Man Loads his Commercial Van with Cardboard Boxes. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD)
Professional Workers on Stacking Boxes for Transportation. Concept of Trade Transit on Truck or Carriage on Van. Lifestyle of Friendly Delivery Man at Job of Putting Carton Packs in Lorry for Convey
Happy young woman receiving and signing a parcel from mailman delivered in her home. Shot with RED camera i 8K. Concept of courier, delivery, e-commerce, online shopping
Smiling Woman Receives Postal Package after Signing Electronic Signature Device while Standing in the Open Doorway. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Smiling young man customer opening parcel cardboard box sitting at home office desk. Happy consumer unpacking postal shipping delivery satisfied with good purchase. Fast post shipment service concept

See more

1047963097

See more

1047963097
1090440365

Stock Video ID: 1090440365

Worker of delivery service in face mask, cap and overalls unloading cardboard boxes with ordered goods from car trunk. Female courier delivering packages to clients in city by car during coronavirus

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Video Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Video Contributor

CreatorsVP

CreatorsVP

Same model in other videos

See all
Attractive delivery woman wearing cap and overalls smiling while posing on camera with cardboard box. Positive employee of delivery service holding package to deliver while posing outdoors
Pretty female worker of delivery service wearing uniform opening car trunk and taking cardboard boxes with client's orders. Delivery woman bringing goods to customer living in townhouse

More from this artist

See all
Close-up of attractive mixed race businesswoman talking on smartphone while going up in transparent hotel lift. Formally dressed female chatting on cellphone in elevator car arriving on business trip
Back view of formally dressed female carrying suitcase on wheels while walking past inner balcony of luxury hotel. Respectable woman arriving on business trip looking for hotel room to check into

Related stock videos

See all
Slow motion of an young courier wearing a security helmet is making a delivery of the order to the customers by bicycle in the evening in a city center.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

See all
Truck Driver Closes Doors of His Parked Truck Cargo Trailer. Professional Driver Wears Heavy Duty Gloves. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
Portrait of Stylish Latin Delivery Truck Driver on the Road. Happy Professional Carefully Driving, Delivering Online Orders, E-Commerce Goods, Food, Medicine. Frontline Hero Doing Job. Inside Vehicle