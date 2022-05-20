Images

Video

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
Courier Gets out of Delivery Truck, Takes out Postal Package and Man Gives it to a Customer, Who Signs Electronic Signature POD Device. In Business District Courier Delivers Cardboard Box Parcel
Courier Opens Delivery Van Side Door and Takes out Cardboard Box Package, Closes the Door and Goes on Delivering Postal Parcel. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K
Close up inside of carton box bottom view, woman opens parcel looks at delivered goods items feels happy. Satisfied client, positive feedback. Buy in e-commerce web stores, express delivery concept
Beautiful Young Woman Opens Doors of Her House and Meets Delivery Man who Gives Her Cardboard Box Postal Package, She Signs Electronic Signature POD Device.
Little boy opens a parcel box with different versions of emotions and being surprised.
Smiling Woman Receives Postal Package after Signing Electronic Signature Device while Standing in the Open Doorway. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Excited young woman customer opening parcel box at home. Amazed happy girl shopper unboxing fashion purchase sitting on couch. Satisfied female consumer unpacking postal shipping delivery concept

See more

1048820560

See more

1048820560
1090440355

Stock Video ID: 1090440355

Close-up portrait of smiling delivery courier in cap and overalls holding cardboard box. Positive female worker of delivery service smiling while posing outdoors with order to deliver

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Video Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Video Contributor

CreatorsVP

CreatorsVP

Same model in other videos

See all
Attractive delivery woman wearing cap and overalls smiling while posing on camera with cardboard box. Positive employee of delivery service holding package to deliver while posing outdoors
Pretty female worker of delivery service wearing uniform opening car trunk and taking cardboard boxes with client's orders. Delivery woman bringing goods to customer living in townhouse

More from this artist

See all
Close-up of attractive mixed race businesswoman talking on smartphone while going up in transparent hotel lift. Formally dressed female chatting on cellphone in elevator car arriving on business trip
Back view of formally dressed female carrying suitcase on wheels while walking past inner balcony of luxury hotel. Respectable woman arriving on business trip looking for hotel room to check into

Related stock videos

See all
Delivery Man Gives Postal Package to a Business Customer, Who Signs Electronic Signature POD Device. In Stylish Modern Urban Office Area Courier Delivers Cardboard Box Parcel to a Man

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

See all
Portrait of Handsome Black Male Worker Holding Cardboard Box Standing in Warehouse full Goods. Happy Professional Working in Logistics Distribution Center, Delivering e-Commerce Online Orders. Medium
Outside of Logistics Retail Warehouse: Male and Female Diverse Team of Workers Loading Delivery Truck with Cardboard Boxes, Do High-Five, Celebrate. Delivery of Online Orders,, E-Commerce. Slow Motion