Images

Video

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
Professional Female Worker Wearing Hard Hat Uses Digital Tablet Computer with Inventory Checking Software in the Retail Warehouse full of Shelves with Goods. Delivery, Distribution Center. Side View
Corona Virus Concept. Asian blue delivery man wearing protection mask and medical rubber gloves mover unloads his cargo van prepare to send to customers. 4k resolution and slow motion shot.
Happy young woman receiving and signing a parcel from mailman delivered in her home. Shot with RED camera i 8K. Concept of courier, delivery, e-commerce, online shopping
Smiling Woman Receives Postal Package after Signing Electronic Signature Device while Standing in the Open Doorway. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Professional Female Worker Wearing Hard Hat Checks Stock and Inventory with Digital Tablet Computer in the Retail Warehouse full of Shelves with Goods. Working in Logistics, Distribution Center
Outside of Logistics Retailer Warehouse With Manager Using Tablet Computer, Workers Start Loading Delivery Truck with Cardboard Boxes. Online Orders, Purchases, E-Commerce Goods. High Angle Shot
Female Inventory Manager Checks Stock, Writing in the Clipboard. Beautiful Woman Working in a Warehouse Storeroom with Rows of Shelves Full Of Cardboard Boxes, Parcels, Packages Ready for Shipment.

See more

1017422692

See more

1017422692
1090440351

Stock Video ID: 1090440351

Close-up of blonde, blue eyed woman worker of delivery service wearing medical mask, cap and overalls holding cardboard box while posing for portrait video outdoors during coronavirus infection

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Video Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Video Contributor

CreatorsVP

CreatorsVP

Same model in other videos

See all
Attractive delivery woman wearing cap and overalls smiling while posing on camera with cardboard box. Positive employee of delivery service holding package to deliver while posing outdoors
Pretty female worker of delivery service wearing uniform opening car trunk and taking cardboard boxes with client's orders. Delivery woman bringing goods to customer living in townhouse

More from this artist

See all
Close-up of attractive mixed race businesswoman talking on smartphone while going up in transparent hotel lift. Formally dressed female chatting on cellphone in elevator car arriving on business trip
Back view of formally dressed female carrying suitcase on wheels while walking past inner balcony of luxury hotel. Respectable woman arriving on business trip looking for hotel room to check into

Related stock videos

See all
Female volunteer preparing free food delivery for poor people. As charity workers and members of the community work together.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

See all
Outside of Logistics Distributions Warehouse With Inventory Manager Using Tablet Computer, talking to Worker Loading Delivery Truck with Cardboard Boxes. Online Orders, Purchases, E-Commerce Goods
Outside of Logistics Retail Warehouse: Manager Using Tablet Computer and Scanner, talking to Worker Loading Delivery Truck with Cardboard Boxes, Online Orders, Medicine Supply, E-Commerce. Evening