Images

Video

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
Woman Using Mobile Phone. Graph Money Stock Trading Up. Business Economic Concept
Project Leader and Chief Executive Discuss Data Shown on Big Display. Screens Show Infographics, Charts, Finance Analysis, Stock Market, Growth.Telecommunications Control Room Working Professionals
Female mature senior small business owner using mobile app checking parcel box. Warehouse worker, seller holding phone scanning retail dropshipping package postal parcel on cell preparing ship order.
Young Asian businessman lead group of business financial team in strategic meeting presentation, work late night in office. Marketing strategy analysis, stock market trading, or corporate teamwork
Business team analyzing income charts and graphs with modern laptop computer. Close up.Business analysis and strategy concept.
Young and ambitious stock market trader is doing a deal over the phone in a busy office filled with computers. The rest of his team are hard at work in the background.
Business people developing a business project and analyzing market data information on a modern digital tablet computer

See more

7104133

See more

7104133
1090439617

Stock Video ID: 1090439617

Businesswoman is looking stock data chart to taking note on document and checking data of stock exchange trading on computer while sitting to analysis for play stock in market at office at night.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Video Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Video Contributor

Pornpimon Ainkaew

Pornpimon Ainkaew

Same model in other videos

See all
Close-up of a woman's hand adjusting the ventilation grill on the console inside the car.
Asian woman smiles revealing white tooth spot, fluorosis in female teeth. Natural teeth of a middle age woman, jaw joint dysfunction. Health and dental care concepts.

More from this artist

See all
Close up of woman hands touch at her buttom, suffering from hemorrhoids on grey background. Health care and medical concept.
Fresh flowers with droplets in a pot outdoor. Drops of water on orange flowers after the rain. Summer flower background. nature background

Related stock videos

See all
Two attractive female financial traders are working in a busy office filled with computers. They are discussing share prices, as the rest of their team can be seen hard at work in the background.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

See all
Professional Investment Traders Talking into Headset, Working on Computer with Screen Showing Finance Statistics, Charts Strategy, Stock Market, Telemarketing. Big Office Call Center.
Business Conference Meeting Presentation: Businesswoman does Financial Analysis talks to Group of Businessspeople. Projector Screen Shows Stock Market Data, Investment Strategy, Revenue Growth