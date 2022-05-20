Images

Video

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
2 Girls Run And Jump Into A Pool At Night (Camera on Dolly)
Group Of Wild Teens Run Through Backyard, After Swimming, Excited, Giving Piggyback Rides (4K)
Closeup Of Teen Holding A Red Cup At A Summer Pool Party, He Takes A Sip, Girl Flirts With Him (4K)
In a billiard club or a night club a women is playing billiard. In the background group of friends is visible. Concept: billiard game, pool, snooker, club, pub, entertainment, women's day
2 Teenage Girls Run And Jump Into A Pool At Night (Shot In Slow Motion)
2 Girls Hang Out In A Hot Tub And Chat (Camera Dolly Move)
Young man swimming a luxury pool at night has a rest time enjoying the moment tumbling in the water in slow motion, 1920x1080, hd

See more

29275702

See more

29275702
1090439323

Stock Video ID: 1090439323

Friends have night pool party in a private villa swimming pool. Happy young people in swimwear splashing water, dancing with floaties and inflatable mattress in luxury resort.

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Video Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Video Contributor

Artie Medvedev

Artie Medvedev

Same model in other videos

See all
Hot pretty girls in bikini walking with floaties into swimming pool to join the party with friends. Happy young people in swimwear dancing, clubbing with inflatable flamingo mattress at luxury resort.
Friends chilling in private villa swimming pool, lie in the sun on inflatable flamingo, swan, floaties. Young people relax on party at luxury resort on sunny day. Bikini girls sunbathing. Slow motion.

More from this artist

See all
Slim female legs and feet walking along sea water waves on sandy beach. Pretty woman walks at seaside surf. Splashes of water and foam in 120 fps slow motion. Girl after bathing in ocean go on shore.
Hot slim woman relaxing on inflatable pink flamingo float mattress in bikini at swimming pool. Attractive fit girl in swimwear lies in the sun on floaty. Pretty female chilling on tropical vacation.

Related stock videos

See all
Friends have night pool party in a private villa swimming pool. Cheerful young people in swimwear splashing water, dancing and partying in luxury resort. Happy men and women hanging out. Slow motion.