Images

Video

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
Young asian woman farmer is looking at camera in melon farm. Smiling young asian female farmer in apron holding and checking the quality of an organic melon grown. Organic farm, Hydroponic farm.
Young asian woman farmer is looking at camera in melon farm. Smiling young asian female farmer in apron holding and checking the quality of an organic melon grown. Organic farm, Hydroponic farm.
Young asian woman farmer is looking at camera in melon farm. Smiling young asian female farmer in apron holding and checking the quality of an organic melon grown. Organic farm, Hydroponic farm.
Young asian woman farmer is looking at camera in melon farm. Smiling young asian female farmer in apron holding and checking the quality of an organic melon grown. Organic farm, Hydroponic farm.
Young asian woman farmer is looking at camera in melon farm. Smiling young asian female farmer in apron holding and checking the quality of an organic melon grown. Organic farm, Hydroponic farm.
Young asian woman farmer is looking at camera in melon farm. Smiling young asian female farmer in apron holding and checking the quality of an organic melon grown. Organic farm, Hydroponic farm.
Young asian woman farmer is looking at camera in melon farm. Smiling young asian female farmer in apron holding and checking the quality of an organic melon grown. Organic farm, Hydroponic farm.

See more

1080424130

See more

1080424130
1090352939

Item ID: 1090352939

Asian female worker wearing a apron in the inventory department counts the number of raw materials in the warehouse and writes the quantity on the digital tablet to check the goods in stock.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MP4

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

Supavadee butradee

Supavadee butradee

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all