Video
Front motion of muscular spartan wearing red cloak, pointing up with wooden bow and arrow. Selective focus of weapon in arms of wet handsome man in historical outfit posing in bad rainy weather.
Close up motion of raindrops bouncing on iron helmet in hands of muscular spartan wearing red cloak and armour. Close up of wet sexy handsome caucasian man posing in bad weather. Concept of warrior.
Motion of unrecognizable muscular spartan wearing red cloak, holding iron helmet, raindrops bouncing. Close up of wet sexy handsome caucasian man posing in bad weather. Concept of warrior.
Florence, Italy - January 25, 2020: People inside of famous Florence Accademia art museum gallery looking at view of David statue of Michelangelo
Wide shot Young muscular shirtless man dancing active moves at home, warming up before sport workout Positive caucasian male with naked torso dance funny enjoy the music and have fun Happy living
Motion of muscular spartan wearing red cloak, holding and looking on raindrops on iron helmet. Wet sexy handsome man posing, seriously looking at armor in bad weather. Concept of warrior.
Selective focus of weapon in arms of wet man wearing red cloak posing in bad rainy weather. Crop of muscular spartan in historical outfit, raising up and pulling wooden bow and arrow.

1090343735

Item ID: 1090343735

Handsome naked male silhouette opening curtains in morning. Man wake up in bed in bedroom and looks in window, enjoying wellbeing light city skyscrapers morning

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

An Mazhor

An Mazhor

