Images

Video

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
Close-up of woman physician hands holding ballpoint, studying patient's treatment scheme. Female doctor doing paperwork in the office.
Happy young european woman doctor wearing white medical coat and stethoscope looking at camera. Smiling female physician posing in hospital office. Positive general practitioner close up face portrait
Smiling young woman doctor cardiologist wearing white medical coat and stethoscope showing hands heart shape looking at camera. Cardiology healthcare, love and medicine charity concept, portrait.
Female doctor doing paperwork in the office. Young therapist filling medical checklist sitting at the desk. Health care and insurance concept.
Female doctor pediatrician using stethoscope listen heart of happy healthy cute preschool kid boy give high five to child patient at medical visit with dad in hospital, children healthcare concept
Attractive young female doctor wear eyeglasses make online video call consult patient on laptop. Medical assistant therapist videoconferencing. Web camera view. Telemedicine pandemic concept.
Therapist wear white coat face mask due corona virus pandemic outbreak talk to elderly patient during visit in clinic office, supporting him, telling about health check up, disease treatment concept

See more

1064113444

See more

1064113444
1090343319

Item ID: 1090343319

Woman therapist using stethoscope checking pulse elderly patient in modern clinic close up. Old man sitting couch having medical examination in hospital office. Doctor measuring pressure pensioner.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

Stockbusters

Stockbusters

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

See all