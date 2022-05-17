Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Woman cardiologist measuring blood pressure senior patient in hospital office closeup. Young doctor using tonometer checking retired man health in modern clinic. Disease prevention concept.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV
1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
852 × 480 pixels • MOV
426 × 240 pixels • MOV
Same model in other videos