Images

Video

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
Young female caucasian doctor make notes listen to african american father of little ill child son patient tell complaints, black dad with kid boy visit pediatrician talk at appointment consultation
Portrait Of Medical Team Standing In Modern Hospital Building
Sick elderly black woman talking to her female doctor about her prescription medication through a video chat telemedicine session - OTS
Smart friendly female clinician in white gown earphones using laptop for remote patient consultation in hospital office. Telemedicine. Online doctor appointment.
Multi-ethnic cooperating team of doctors and surgeons processing surgical operation in operating room modern hospital emergency department. Heart surgery.
Stressed and overworked female doctor wearing scrubs sitting on floor in hospital corridor - shot in slow motion
Portrait Of Medical Team Standing In Modern Hospital Building

See more

1039963271

See more

1039963271
1090342451

Item ID: 1090342451

African woman doctor writing on tablet computer wearing gloves standing clinic office. Multi ethnic medic working on pad typing patient data closeup. Physician checking covid test on technology device

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

Stockbusters

Stockbusters

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

See all