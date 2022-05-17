Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Woman look into the camera, standing on the edge of the mountain in a gray cloud. Movement of fog on the background. Stormy weather at the summit. Medium shot, spring summer, Carpathians, Ukraine.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
4096 × 2160 pixels • MOV
2046 × 1080 pixels • MOV
910 × 480 pixels • MOV
454 × 240 pixels • MOV
Same model in other videos
Related Shutterstock Select video clips