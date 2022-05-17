Images

Video

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
Medium Shot Pan Family with children (2-5 months,2-9 years) having Christmas dinner
Elements of a wedding dance at the wedding reception
Medium Shot Pan Family carrying Christmas gifts and daughter (2-3) entering grandparent's home
Pretty girl sitting by window wrapping herself with warm plaid blanket and smiling at camera. Panning camera
MS PAN TD TU Loving husband holding his wife's belly while young boy playing in domestic garden
In love with a married couple dancing first wedding dance
CU WS PAN R/F Couple having drinks on beach during sunset / Claremont, Cape Town, South Africa

See more

1057738702

See more

1057738702
1090326665

Item ID: 1090326665

Panning view young caucasian woman stand on viewpoint enjoy scenic Tbilisi city panorama from Narikala fortress in summer. Travel in Georgia, caucasus

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

EvaL Miko

EvaL Miko

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

See all