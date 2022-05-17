Images

Group of students, high school pupils gather in college library, discuss topics, work together on creative task, prepare for university test or exams use laptop. Education, study, modern tech concept
Student guy sit at table prepare for exam with laptop, writes essay, text coursework using computer sit at public or college library, makes research, do homework. Gen Z, modern tech, education concept
Group of young 17s happy multi ethnic college students smiling look at camera, posing in modern university library. Portrait of laughing friends different race and culture. Friendship, gen Z concept
Group of schoolmates, attractive highschool multinational students sit at desk in library with laptop writing essay or summary, take notes busy in exam preparation using modern tech. Education concept
Attractive student girl standing in library holds cell phone, texting message, chatting in social media, check on-line studies timetable using mobile application, gen Z and modern tech usage concept
Three beautiful students girls best friends meets in university library hugging glad to see each other feel happy laughing, joking. Multi racial friendship, good relations between schoolmates concept
Close up attractive brunette teenager girl with curly hair and charming smiling posing in library look at camera. Head shot of higher education institution student portrait, excellent studies concept

Item ID: 1090320169

Smiling woman gamer relax alone on couch in living room using gamepad play video game, cropped close up view, single female engaged in digital virtual activity at home. Videogames addiction concept

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

