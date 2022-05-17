Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Cute siblings and young parents relaxing on cozy couch with laptop, watching family movie through digital streaming services, spend leisure at modern home using internet and wireless tech, fun concept
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
4096 × 2160 pixels • MOV
2046 × 1080 pixels • MOV
910 × 480 pixels • MOV
454 × 240 pixels • MOV
Same model in other videos