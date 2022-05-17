Images

Video

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
Multi-ethnic lesbian wedding. Two young women in wedding dresses touch each other with tenderness. Close-up portrait of homosexual couple couple
Two lesbian woman couple holding hands on street outdoors. Rainbow LGBT lgbt flag gay pride - gay lesbians bisexual transgender movements. Concept happiness, freedom, love same-sex couple, 4 K slow-mo
Two lesbian woman couple holding hands on street outdoors. Close-up Rainbow LGBT lgbt flag gay pride - gay, bisexual, transgender. Concept happiness, freedom, love same-sex couple, 4 K slow-mo
Wedding portrait of a lesbian sex couple. Two young women in wedding dresses are smiling and hugging at the wedding
Lesbian couple preparing dinner and kissing while standing at table with dog in kitchen spbd.
Cute gay couple spend time together in the living room, at home. Two guys hug and love a friend.
Sensual beautiful gay female couple loving each other posing on background. Homosexual family portrait of two cute young women hugging and kissing enjoying love affection. Lgbt community.

See more

1047666784

See more

1047666784
1090319463

Item ID: 1090319463

lgbt couple two beautiful women, one plus size. sitting on the couch, next to red wine in glasses, they hug and kiss gently

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

Elena_Nik

Elena_Nik

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

See all