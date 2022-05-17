Images

Video

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
A child with glasses gives a thumbs-up. A kid likes the glasses. Little boy approves.
Baby girl laughing, clapping hands and having fun at kindergarten. Child, children, education, school
Two cute and sweet sisters playfully pose for the camera. HD 1920 by 1080. Filmed in Navadvipa, Nadia, Bengal, India.
Senior man and kids learning together in living room at home. Concept of family, education, planning travel, state quarantine, home quarantine, new normal and lifestyle at home.
Happy Asian little girl smile on the face, Asia child hold book and backpack while standing in interior home. Portrait of a kid looking to camera. Concept backpack to school
The little girl in the pink dress is very angry and upset, frowning her brow and showing tongue. Bad mannered little girl with blond hair. Crying on the bed
Portrait of happy school boy smiling schoolboy little boy child with backpack alone going running to children kid at sun street outdoors, First-grade student primary first class education 4 K slow-mo

See more

1055801600

See more

1055801600
1090318775

Item ID: 1090318775

Portrait of little one children girl, wearing wireless earphones, listening music, dancing. Small cute teen school toddler child kid relaxing on sofa at home listening song of favorite artist alone

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6144 × 3456 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

Andrii Iemelianenko

Andrii Iemelianenko

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

See all