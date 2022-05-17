Images

Video

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
Side view. Hand of girl using smartphone in the living room at home, typing message. Close-up of young women hand
Teenage girl in bed playing a tablet in social internet in the dark light. Close up of little girl watching video on the digital tablet at night.
Happy cheerful Asian family having fun celebrating birthday with parents and grandparents on video call at home. Spending time together, Social distancing, Quarantine for corona virus prevention.
Teenage Girls Take Selfies Together, Girl Swipes Through Photos On Her Phone, Does A Little Happy Dance (4K)
Cute Children Play By Musical Instruments. Kids Prevent Their Father Working On A Laptop. Teenagers Make Noise In The Apartment. Interior Of A Cozy Living Room With Furniture.
Authentic shot of a beautiful blond little girl (kid) while watching the TV. Concept: Relax, happiness, family
4K little boy and girl sitting with tablet PCs in hand playing video games. Computers and progress concept, electronics concept.

See more

1040482097

See more

1040482097
1090318741

Item ID: 1090318741

Smiling young little teenager children girl making fun conversation call on retro phone with friends, sitting on couch at home in room. Happy excited toddler child kid enjoying talking communication

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6144 × 3456 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

Andrii Iemelianenko

Andrii Iemelianenko

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

See all