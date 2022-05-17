Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Smiling young little teenager children girl making fun conversation call on retro phone with friends, sitting on couch at home in room. Happy excited toddler child kid enjoying talking communication
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
6144 × 3456 pixels • MOV
1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
852 × 480 pixels • MOV
426 × 240 pixels • MOV
Same model in other videos
Related Shutterstock Select video clips