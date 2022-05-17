Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Happy young child girl sitting on sofa with lots of gift presents, celebrating birthday party anniversary at home alone. Little toddler children kid holding cake, making a wish and blowing one candle
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
6144 × 3456 pixels • MOV
1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
852 × 480 pixels • MOV
426 × 240 pixels • MOV
Same model in other videos
Related Shutterstock Select video clips