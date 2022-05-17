Images

Video

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
Portrait of young exaciting family carrying cardboard box into the new modern home to the living room.
Surprised Reaction of Santa Claus Reading Wishes Letter using lantern lights, Checking Gift List of Kids Dreams Closeup Indoors. Festive Magic, Christmas Spirit, Traditional Preparing Before New Years Eve, Holidays Season
Baby taking first steps with mother help
Happy african family with a little cute daughter having fun using smartphone indoors. Portrait of lovely smiling girl lwith braids laughing and watching fun videos with parents on couch.
Young mother and father are holding their cute child in their hands in the swimming pool and kissing him from both sides. Happy child is smiling
Cute baby smiling and looking in the camera close up. Little kid in Easter bunny costume, top view
Child spinning with balloons in the park. Girl looking at camera. Lens flare and sunlight

See more

5367914

See more

5367914
1090318727

Item ID: 1090318727

Portrait of one happy children girl in festive horn hat holding, eating dessert birthday cake at home alone. Toddler child kid sitting on sofa with lots of gift presents celebrating party anniversary

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6144 × 3456 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

Andrii Iemelianenko

Andrii Iemelianenko

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

See all