Images

Video

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
Little boys hands making heart shape gesture while sitting in car seat in summer evening. Young boy looking through the heart from hands to the camera. Child hands showing heart. Happy family concept
Child kid girl hand holding red paper heart against sunlight nature background. Valentine's day, Mother's Day, love nature or life happiness concept
Smiling girl Kid holding waving Indian flag in the air on top of hill - Concept of patriotism, celebration Independence or republic day.
Cheerful young boy having fun with his father on sofa. Little african son playing with father on couch with open outstretched arms. Black child enjoying playing with dad at home.
happy little girl child looking up eyes dream. kid wants a dream come true portrait at sunset. baby daughter look up silhouette dreaming of a happy childhood. kid free face sister side view thinks
Stock Video Footage The happy little girl on hands of mum
4k close-up, Middle aged couple hands of lovely couple hooking each other's little finger together ,pinky swear, pinky promise concept

See more

1018033684

See more

1018033684
1090318709

Item ID: 1090318709

Happy young little children girl raises thumbs up agrees with something or gives positive reply recommends advertisement likes good feedback. Cheerful positive toddler child kid sits on sofa at home

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6144 × 3456 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

Andrii Iemelianenko

Andrii Iemelianenko

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all