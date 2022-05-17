Images

Video

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
Side view. Hand of girl using smartphone in the living room at home, typing message. Close-up of young women hand
Teenage Girls Take Selfies Together, Girl Swipes Through Photos On Her Phone, Does A Little Happy Dance (4K)
little girl under the blanket with digital tablet. kid dream online video games at night concept. daughter kid watching online video under the covers with digital tablet network. child on social media
Little girl wearing blonde hair , using wi-fi on mobile phone in white case, enjoying online communication near the window. Child is playing on the smartphone. Red cat looks out the window.
Happy children using smart phone together browsing online. Boy and girl at home laughing at funny internet joke online using digital tablet having fun.
Relaxed teenage girl with remote control watching cartoons on smart TV and eating popcorn. The focus is on girl and TV is in blur.
Boy laying on sofa plays with electronic devices and smiling

See more

1059828521

See more

1059828521
1090318705

Item ID: 1090318705

Portrait of little smart teen child girl with screwdriver repairs computer motherboard electronic fan. School toddler kid fixing personal computer technology part, using magnifying glass at home alone

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

Andrii Iemelianenko

Andrii Iemelianenko

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all