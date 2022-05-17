Images

Video

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
Young attractive mom and her cute daughter brush their teeth in front of the mirror.
Little girl diligently brushing his teeth in the mirror.
young kid with shampoo in her hair, brushing teeth in the bathroom
Cute baby laughing and showing his first teeth
Young attractive mom and her cute daughter brush their teeth in front of the mirror. Slow motion.
Young mother and preschool boy in red pajamas brushing their teeth. Fun family bath routine. Mother and son laughing in bathroom.
medicine, pediatrics, dentistry, newborns concept - mom open baby mouth showing first milk baby tooth erupted from swollen gums. super close-up portrait of baby smiling with his mouth open with joying

See more

1059994106

See more

1059994106
1090318687

Item ID: 1090318687

Dental problems. Caucasian little toddler kid girl touching cheek, closing eyes with expression of terrible suffer from painful toothache, sensitive teeth, cavities. Sad school teen children at home

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6144 × 3456 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

Andrii Iemelianenko

Andrii Iemelianenko

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all