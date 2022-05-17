Images

Video

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
Cute little girl insert euro coins into piggybank. Static shot. 4K UHD
baby and a lot of money on the floor hd
baby with money hd
Young girl saving money in pink piggy bank. The text "Cash is King" is written on the piggy bank. CLOSE. (1 of 2)
A girl of three or four is laying out dollar bills on the table. She counts the money with concentration.
Close-up little Asian girl putting coin into the piggy bank metaphor saving money for better future select focus shallow depth of field
Sheets of paper flying in the air, business team rejoicing at success, victory. Slow motion

See more

1039635341

See more

1039635341
1090318683

Item ID: 1090318683

Happy rich little toddler child kid counting money dollar banknotes at home desk with laptop, piggybank. Teen children girl save money, pocket cash for future education needs, purchases gifts, learn

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6144 × 3456 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

Andrii Iemelianenko

Andrii Iemelianenko

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all