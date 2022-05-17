Images

Video

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
Young sad couple with child counting money sitting on sofa at home
1090318673

Item ID: 1090318673

No Money. Frustrated poor little toddler kid girl hold almost empty piggybank with only one dollar cash. Children at home alone. No savings, wrong budget planning, low interest on deposit, bankruptcy

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6144 × 3456 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

Andrii Iemelianenko

Andrii Iemelianenko

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all