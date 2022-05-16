Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Calm young woman sleeping well in comfortable cozy fresh bed on soft pillow white linen orthopedic mattress, peaceful serene girl resting lying asleep enjoying healthy good sleep nap in the morning
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
4096 × 2160 pixels • MOV
2046 × 1080 pixels • MOV
910 × 480 pixels • MOV
454 × 240 pixels • MOV
Same model in other videos
Related Shutterstock Select video clips