Boy is sitting on the beach enjoying the brunt of the small waves at his feet, Sepanjang beach, Gunungkidul, Yogyakarta, Indonesia 
Item ID: 1090291301

Indonesia, Yogyakarta, Sepanjang Beach, may 3, 2022 : Beach trip, a boy walks on a white sand beach, there are small waves, leaving footprints on a sunny morning.

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

Aria Armoko

Aria Armoko

