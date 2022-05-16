Images

Video

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
Discussing project online. Webcam view. Group video call. Remote communication of happy multiracial young people. Working from home office. Business chat conference. Colleagues communicate at meeting
Young Asian businesswoman lead group of business financial team in strategic meeting presentation, work late night in office. Marketing strategy analysis, stock market trading, or corporate teamwork
Young woman wears headset conference calling on laptop talks with online teacher studying, working from home. Lady student e learning using computer webcam chat makes notes. Distance education concept
Asia freelance business women casual wear using tablet working call video conference with customer in workplace in living room at home. Happy young Asian girl relax sitting on desk do job in internet.
Confident proud happy young indian intern employee of month handshaking caucasian company boss get appreciated awarded for skills and professional achievements, staff respect promotion concept
Young business woman designer holding smart phone communicating by video conference call planning work at distance corporate meeting. Remote worker talking with team in mobile videoconference chat.
Business girl explaining about her project and everyone in meeting room agree her.

See more

1016753518

See more

1016753518
1090290227

Item ID: 1090290227

In the conference room, a successful girl presents a new product, shows an infographic. A live event. Business conference.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

astrastudio

astrastudio

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

See all