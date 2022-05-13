Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Beautiful blonde woman uses smartphone in the city park. Girl sits on the grass with cup of coffee and smartphone in hands and smiles. Spring sunny day.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV
1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
852 × 480 pixels • MOV
426 × 240 pixels • MOV
Same model in other videos
Related Shutterstock Select video clips