Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Close up arabian young woman with perfect skin in hijab drinking glass of clear filtered water islamic pretty girl tasting refreshing mineral liquid hydrating thirst maintains moisture healthy habit
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV
1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
852 × 480 pixels • MOV
426 × 240 pixels • MOV
Same model in other videos