Images

Video

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
Cute small child daughter dressed in white coat holding stethoscope listening to father patient at home, funny little kid girl playing game as doctor pretending nurse having fun with dad sit on sofa
Young female caucasian doctor make notes listen to african american father of little ill child son patient tell complaints, black dad with kid boy visit pediatrician talk at appointment consultation
Senior elder man patient talking to caring female doctor physician caregiver at nursing home in hospital holding hands explaining well-being get support and medicare services at medical checkup visit.
Male pediatrician hold stethoscope exam cute little child girl patient visit doctor with mom, paediatrician listen kid heartbeat do pediatric checkup in hospital, children medical health care concept
Female doctor pediatrician using stethoscope listen heart of happy healthy cute preschool kid boy give high five to child patient at medical visit with dad in hospital, children healthcare concept
Professional female doctor sitting at office desk and measuring blood pressure of a patient, healthcare and prevention concept
Young female doctor in face mask is talking to male patient at home while man is couching during covid-19 pandemic. Healthcare, medics and medicine concept.

See more

1053639761

See more

1053639761
1090191291

Item ID: 1090191291

Man doctor checking preteen kid reaction in office clinic. African mother waiting daugther testing sitting modern cabinet. Back view pediatrician making general examination teen girl in hospital.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

Stockbusters

Stockbusters

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all