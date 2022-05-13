Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Man doctor checking preteen kid reaction in office clinic. African mother waiting daugther testing sitting modern cabinet. Back view pediatrician making general examination teen girl in hospital.
