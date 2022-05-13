Images

Video

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
Arab Hispanic man guy businessman wears medical face mask walking indoors in public place security medic in protective sterile clothing stops measuring temperature with wireless electronic thermometer
Unknown female doctor in disposable gloves and face shield is injecting vaccine by syringe into hand of senior male in protective mask who sitting on couch at home. Medical help. Coronavirus, close up
Unknown laboratory assistant or doctor checks a vial with COVID-19 vaccine in his hands, close-up shot on Red
Close-up of unrecognizable doctor taking female hands. Physician calming down unknown Caucasian ill woman in hospital. Concept of support and assistance.
Anonymous doctor uncrosses his arms and puts his hands out as a signal or gesture that he is not sure or does not know the answer.
African american covid19 patient in oxygen mask seeing doctor in hospital ward. Unknown doctor examine listening to ill man back lungs with stethoscope in clinic. Medical worker testing for pneumonia
Close up body part of unknown man doctor patient putting painkiller pills in male hand from meds bottle taking vitamins with glass water doctor's prescription improve human immunity treatment concept

See more

1088336957

See more

1088336957
1090191211

Item ID: 1090191211

Unknown man doctor measuring pressure teen girl with stethoscope in mother presence. African mom bring daughter for general examination pediatric health clinic. Medical consultation concept.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

Stockbusters

Stockbusters

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all