Video
African american teen girl talking with unknown doctor sitting hospital office closeup. Preteen patient listening pediatrician consultation on general medical examination. Healthcare in covid pandemic
Pediatrician examining girl throat checking on coronavirus symptoms. African mom sitting waiting on general medical consultation. Unknown doctor looking in open kid mouth. Healthcare concept.
Portrait of handsome man doctor consulting unknown patient in clinic office. Close up young physician wearing glasses talking with visitor indoors. Medicine professional working in modern hospital.
Unknown man doctor measuring pressure teen girl with stethoscope in mother presence. African mom bring daughter for general examination pediatric health clinic. Medical consultation concept.
Preteen girl sitting couch on general examination close up. Unknown doctor putting tonometer cuff on kid arm. Man pediatrician using medical equipment checking health african american teen child.
Unknown doctor measure pressure african american girl using tonometer in clinic office close up. Pediatrician holding stethoscope checking preteen kid health in hospital cabinet. Healthcare concept.
Unknown doctor examining girl throat using tongue depressor in hospital. African american mother bring daughter at pediatrician appointment. Physician conduct medical checkup health preteen patient

1090191305

1090191207

Item ID: 1090191207

Unknown pediatrician consultation teen girl in mother presence sitting hospital office. African daughter visiting doctor with mom to checkup health. Back view physician preparing examining preteen kid

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

Stockbusters

Stockbusters

