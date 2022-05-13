Images

Video

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
African American female cafe worker wears face mask and gloves giving takeaway food bag to customer. Mixed race waitress holding takeout order standing in coffee shop restaurant with take away client.
Happy stylish African American gen z hipster female student with Afro hair looks at camera stands in cozy cafe interior. Smiling mixed race young woman wears yellow sundress headshot portrait.
Happy young adult hipster gen z teen girl smiling face with pink hair wearing glasses looking at camera stand in modern kitchen interior. Female small business cafe shop owner entrepreneur portrait.
Mature female adult asia people open small bar pub look at camera enjoy laugh work with pride stand at modern SME store. Casual apron chef clerk staff in food or drink cafe coffee shop after pandemic.
the workflow in the kitchen of the restaurant,a team of Asian chefs prepare dishes
the workflow in the kitchen of the restaurant,a team of Asian chefs prepare dishes
Confident stylish African American gen z hipster female student with Afro hair looks at camera, dreaming, standing in cozy cafe interior. Proud mixed race young woman headshot portrait.

See more

1058339590

See more

1058339590
1090182177

Item ID: 1090182177

Bakery startup small business delivery. One African American female cook is packing handmade and fresh-baked bread and pastries in boxes and sending for online customer purchases in culinary kitchen.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

tigercat_lpg

tigercat_lpg

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all