Two professional karate fighters are fighting and training on the beach during sunset or sunrise, slow motion
Two professional karate fighters are fighting on the beach boxing ring, slow motion
Fit athlete workout kungfu wearing kimono on sandy beach cloudy morning. Sporty man exercising combat technique overcast weather on seacoast. Professional karate sportsman training fighting skills.
Serious athlete practicing karate in front gray cloudy sky close up. Tattooed bearded man workout fighting exercises wearing white kimono on beach. Focused sportsman making hands punches outdoors.
Bearded sportsman practicing martial arts standing beach gloomy morning. Caucasian man learning karate on cloudy nature outside. Serious athlete training stamina on seacoast. Sport activity concept.
Karate man training fighting skills on sandy beach close up. Strong sportsman practicing taekwondo wearing white kimono on seashore morning time. Sporty bearded guy exercising outdoor. Sport concept.
Strong fighter practicing karate on sandy beach cloudy morning close up. Bearded man training combat exercises wearing kimono overcast weather. Young sportsman making dynamic hands movement outdoors.

1090171059

1090171059
1090179195

Item ID: 1090179195

Professional karate man training on sandy beach summer morning. Sporty athlete practicing taekwondo wearing kimono on seacoast. Sportsman workouting fighting technique outdoor. Healthy lifestyle.

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

Stockbusters

Stockbusters

