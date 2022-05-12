Images

Video

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
Hand touching, clicking, tapping, sliding, dragging and swiping on chroma key green background, like using a smartphone, tablet pc or a touchscreen.
Designer using Digital Tablet with Green Screen at Work in Landscape Mode Shot on RED Camera in 4K, so you can easily crop, rotate and zoom. ProResHQ codec - Great for editing, color correction
Woman hand touchscreen gestures on chroma key green screen background, like using a smart phone or tablet pc
Pack of videos a male tattooed hand perform multiple gestures. Finger scrolls down and up multiple times on green screen chroma key background
12 touchscreen gestures - male hand - green screen
Businessman working on tablet computer by the street
Touchscreen hand gestures on chroma key

See more

1043972170

See more

1043972170
1090170907

Item ID: 1090170907

Hands tapping tablet screen closeup. Focused livestock manager work in cowshed. Handsome man agribusiness supervisor using pad checking dairy farm results in barn. Holstein cows eating in feedlots.

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

Stockbusters

Stockbusters

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all