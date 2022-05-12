Images

Video

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
Loving couple enjoying the time together. Careful man and his disabled girlfriend in wheelchair by the sea
young person helps her grandmother to get up taking her hands. concept of elderly support and retirement help. help to people in need
Granddaughter, a nurse, caring for the elderly, a girl (woman) and grandfather, do selfie, happy, smiles, in the park. Concept boarding house, sanatorium, house for the elderly, help for the elderly
Nurse talking with elderly woman in wheelchair
Young father taking care of his disabled child on a wheelchair
Granddaughter, nurse, caring for the elderly, girl (woman) hugging grandfather, smiling, happy, walking in the park. Concept: boarding house, sanatorium, a house for the elderly, help for the elderly.
4K Caring nurse giving support to elderly female patient in a hospital or residential care home

See more

9118691

See more

9118691
1090156363

Item ID: 1090156363

Happy Caucasian wheelchair couple with light yellow Labrador going down empty bridge road in sunlight and having conversation

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

SeventyFour

SeventyFour

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

See all