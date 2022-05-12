Images

Video

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
Senior whispering something funny to another senior isolated on gray background.
Beautiful Young Couple Enters Their Newly Purchased House, They're Very Happy and Their Home is Bright, Spacious and Modern. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
young business man sits at table with a laptop working in home office. He gets great news and is delighted. clicks fingers and says yes. leans back of the chair and smiles
close up of a smiling old man looking at the camera - farmer
Portrait of young adult amazed man looking at camera, taking off black glasses from male face, opening his mouth eyes in surprise, feeling shock joy interest, receives unexpected good news, close up
Slow motion video of a loving retired senior couple swinging in hammock and laughing together
Man surprising his partner with engagement ring at home on the couch

See more

3870449

See more

3870449
1090153519

Item ID: 1090153519

Delighted Caucasian man in his 50s sitting in wheelchair holding twig and playing with his cute light yellow Labrador dog in park under sunlight

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

SeventyFour

SeventyFour

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

See all