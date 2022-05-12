Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
attractive woman with red lips touches her curly hair walk, turn around and looking at camera, slow motion. blue sea with waves and blue sky in the background.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV
1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
852 × 480 pixels • MOV
426 × 240 pixels • MOV
Same model in other videos
Related Shutterstock Select video clips