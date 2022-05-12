Images

Video

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
Young woman suffering from depression
Sad worried young woman attractive face having psychological problem feeling anxiety depression, upset frustrated lonely lady thinking of grief troubled with unwanted pregnancy concept, close up view
Head shot close up stressed young woman looking away, thinking of personal or health problems. Frustrated girl feeling lonely at home, suffering from depression, worrying about wrong decision.
Nervous young woman embracing pillow, feeling unsure about hard decision, sitting alone on sofa. Depressed lady regretting mistake abortion, suffering from psychological problem trouble at home.
Sad thoughtful young african american single woman pensive face looking away thinking of problems sit alone at home, upset mixed race ethnic lady feeling depressed reflecting feel lonely concept.
Head shot close up stressed young indian girl thinking of personal problem solution, suffering from tension head ache. Depressed worried millennial woman feeling insecure, regretting mistake.
Depressed worried beautiful young woman feeling nervous, upset about problem. Anxious sad doubtful girl reflecting, looking through window and thinking of mental stress concept. Close up side face

See more

1048429240

See more

1048429240
1090148743

Item ID: 1090148743

Young female thoughtful patient arabian islamic girl in hijab hold yellow medicine capsule vitamin tablet in hand lebanese doubtful sick woman look on healthy drug pill in front health care concept

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

MAYA LAB

MAYA LAB

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

See all