Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Happy young mechanic taking off protective eyewear after finishing his job. Portrait of repairman in workwear laughing and looking into camera. Smiling young man with beard working in garage. Close up
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV
1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
852 × 480 pixels • MOV
426 × 240 pixels • MOV
Same model in other videos
Related Shutterstock Select video clips