Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Sad family of ukrainian refugees with children and suitcase walking by dirty road between fields. Concept of peaceful and carefree life without armed conflicts
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
3840 × 2160 pixels • MP4
1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
852 × 480 pixels • MOV
426 × 240 pixels • MOV
Same model in other videos
Related Shutterstock Select video clips