Military women march in parade in green uniform on the town square. Close-up of a female march shoes a clone of steps on the road. Feminism building women in the parade of victory
Disabled ex military man walking with family in park. Woman and two kids wheeling wheelchair of husband and father. Veteran of war or returning home concept
Soldier spending vacation with family. Man wearing camouflage holding son in arms, walking in park with wife and daughter. Dolly shot, back view. Military father concept
Disabled ex soldier walking with kids and wife in park. Woman wheeling wheelchair of husband, daughter sitting on dads lap. Veteran of war or returning home concept
Grandfather in marine uniform approach with young couple in field at summer day
Woman in black gloves wearing a mini dress walks with a gun in her hands outdoors
Uniformed military officers walk along cracked asphalt road in different directions. It is raining. Man walks next to woman, defender gave green jacket, girl is cold in dress. Close-up of legs.

Item ID: 1090147673

Grandmother with grandson walking by road during russian military invasion in Ukraine. Ukrainian woman with boy during war. Concept of peaceful and carefree life without armed conflicts

