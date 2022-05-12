Images

Video

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
Kiev, Ukraine, June 2021: Aerial view. City park with green trees. People are walking and resting in the city park. Public park with trees and green grass on a sunny summer evening
Free family looking at landscape travel Ukraine. Pointing family mountain vacation time together travel child and parents and kids. Hiking family vacation holiday summer travel local trekking mountain
Ukraine, Vinnytsia Circa 2021. Beautiful autumn landscape with yellow trees in the park. Falling leaves. Mom and a little girl play in the park near the stroller.
DONETSK, UKRAINE - APRIL 26, 2020: Two small children in protective medical masks are walking in the Park. Quarantine during the period of the outbreak of coronavirus.
Kyiv, Ukraine - September, 2019: Young mothers with strollers walk in the park, sit on benches. Beautiful autumn scene in a public park 4k
Little cute girl portrait is happy glad smile walking in nature park walking
Cute little kid girl portrait walk on nature park point finger to her parent

See more

17833945

See more

17833945
1090147671

Item ID: 1090147671

Ukrainian refugees with children from Ukraine walking to border with Europe. Result of Russian armed invasion. Concept of peaceful and carefree life without armed conflicts

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MP4

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

star_way

star_way

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all