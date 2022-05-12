Images

Video

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
Asia businessmen and businesswomen meeting brainstorming ideas about new paperwork colleagues working together planning success strategy enjoy in night office. Closeup or close up of coworker concept.
Group of Asia young creative people in smart casual wear discussing business brainstorming meeting ideas mobile application software design in night office. Closeup or close-up of coworker concept.
Asia businessmen and businesswomen meeting brainstorm ideas about new paperwork finance project colleague working together plan success strategy teamwork in small modern night office. 4k Slow motion.
Millennial Asia businessmen and businesswomen meeting brainstorming ideas about new paperwork project colleagues working together planning success strategy enjoy teamwork in small modern night office.
Group of Asia young creative people in smart casual wear discussing business brainstorming meeting ideas mobile application software design project in modern night office. Coworker teamwork concept.
Group of Asia young creative people in smart casual wear discussing business brainstorming meeting ideas mobile application software design project in modern night office. Coworker teamwork concept.
Young Asia businesswoman using laptop talk to colleague about plan in video call meeting while work from home at living room. Self-isolation, social distancing, quarantine for corona virus prevention.

See more

1063723450

See more

1063723450
1090146481

Item ID: 1090146481

Casual hispanic man running Ethnic hipster guy in trend coat hurry up to meeting, departure or date on a Green Screen, Chroma Key.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

FunKey Factory

FunKey Factory

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

See all