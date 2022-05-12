Images

Video

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
Young happy smiling cheerful Indian latin guy Hispanic high school college university student standing in classroom campus laughing looking at camera. Headshot close up portrait.
Young Indian Hispanic businessman using computer remote distance working sitting at kitchen table writing notes. Latin student studying online, having virtual digital training on laptop at home office
Smiling young hispanic girl sit on couch at home play with cat hold laptop computer talk by webcam video conference call chatting with distance friend teacher virtual meet online date on pc screen.
Gen z millennial teenagers Asian guy and latin Hispanic girl using mobile cell phone applications. Diverse high school students testing startup business develop project. Collaborate diversity concept.
Portrait of amazed african american business man student shocked, saying WOW. Handsome black guy surprised to camera, opens his mouth with delight, emotions of happiness triumph on male face close-up
Young hispanic latin teen girl sit on sofa with cat at home holding phone video calling distance friend dating online on mobile screen using smartphone videochat zoom app. Over shoulder closeup view
Latin indian adult student wearing headset having virtual meeting online call training educational webinar chatting with female teacher at home office using laptop writing notes. Over shoulder view.

See more

1075385972

See more

1075385972
1090146469

Item ID: 1090146469

Curious hispanic man intelligent guy walk holding book read novel or poetry while moving forward on a Green Screen, Chroma Key.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

FunKey Factory

FunKey Factory

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

See all