Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Mother and her young daughter have fun in the park in the summer they take selfies together on their smartphone. Close-up of a mother with her daughter taking selfies or an auto portrait in a meadow
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
4096 × 2160 pixels • MOV
2046 × 1080 pixels • MOV
910 × 480 pixels • MOV
454 × 240 pixels • MOV
Same model in other videos
Related Shutterstock Select video clips